Man wants son’s killers brought to justice

A man has accused the owners of a construction company of land grabbing and killing own employees to grab land and take huge money from the rival parties in return for registering cases against them.

Speaking at a press conference at the Nowshera Press Club, Noor Muhammad, a resident of Surezai area in Peshawar, alleged that three owners of a housing society had been involved in land grabbing and killing of his son Shakil. He said that jobless youth from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were lured to employment in the construction company and then used for land grabbing. The man said the owners used to grab lands through these youth in the jurisdiction of Chonthra Police Station in Rawalpindi.

He alleged that owners of the construction company also used to kill own employees during the clash with the rival parties and then register cases against them to grab land and take huge money from rivals. Noor Muhammad complained that the same happened to his son as his son Shakil was murdered allegedly at the behest of the owner of the housing society during a clash with the rival party. “Several murder attempts were also made on my life when I approached the court to direct the Chonthra Police Station for registering a case against the owners for their heinous crime,” the aggrieved father added. He appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police Punjab to take notice of the issue and provide him with justice.