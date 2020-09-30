LG minister orders one window operation at TMA offices

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government (LG), Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan said Tuesday that one window operation should be started at the offices of all Tehsil Municipal Administrators to resolve people problems.

He expressed these views while presiding over a legitimate meeting held during his visit to Town One in Peshawar, said an official handout. Akbar Ayub said it will help the people to resolve their problems, adding complaints cell should also be set up at all UC levels so that public grievances can be conveyed to the higher authorities in a timely manner and problems resolved on a priority basis. Member Provincial Assembly Asif Khan, Secretary Local Council Board Khizr Hayat, Tehsil Municipal Officer Town One Ehsanullah and other officials were present on the occasion.

The minister said special attention should be paid to the cleanliness and renovation of Peshawar and immediate removal of dirt on the roadsides of the city. He said lands along the roadsides and bridges should be covered with beautiful greenery. The minister also visited Shahi Bagh and Parda Bagh and directed that special attention should be paid to the park for women and beautification work on it be expedited. Akbar Ayub Khan also inspected the Library at Shahi Bagh and directed that air conditions and computers should be installed in the library for the students.

The minister directed the officials of TMA Town-1 to install clean drinking water tanks at different places of the city for the convenience of the general public and provide all facilities in different places.