Army officer martyred in S Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A young officer of Pakistan Army was martyred while leading an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Waziristan on Sunday night.Â

According to ISPR, on intelligence of terroristsâ€™ presence in Shakai, South Waziristan, security forces were conducting night patrolling to check terroristsâ€™ movement in thearea. During one such on Sunday night patrol in Shakai, terrorists fired on patrolling party.Â

During the exchange of fire, Captain Abdullah Zafar, age 25 years, resident of Lachi, Kohat, while leading his troops, embraced shahadat. Area was cordoned off for clearance operation.