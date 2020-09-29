QAU, SSDO sign MOU to collaborate effort in education

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) and Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) have signed a MoU to collaborate in education, research, training activities, besides capacity building of students in diverse fields. Under the MoU, both the organizations would jointly carry out the research work, develop hard and soft resources of knowledge and education and hold conferences.