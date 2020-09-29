close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 29, 2020

QAU, SSDO sign MOU to collaborate effort in education

National

 
September 29, 2020

Islamabad: The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) and Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) have signed a MoU to collaborate in education, research, training activities, besides capacity building of students in diverse fields. Under the MoU, both the organizations would jointly carry out the research work, develop hard and soft resources of knowledge and education and hold conferences.

Latest News

More From Pakistan