Tue Sep 29, 2020
A
APP
September 29, 2020

PM, CM have vision to legislate for people’s welfare: Raja Basharat

National

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat, giving a media briefing on the two-year performance of his departments here on Monday, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had a vision to legislate for the betterment of common man.

Keeping this vision in view, the Punjab Assembly had passed 63 important bills in 24 sessions during the last two years. Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Kaniz Fatima, Law Secretary and Information Secretary were also present.

Raja Basharat said the Punjab Assembly, despite having the largest opposition in history, had enacted the most legislation in the country.

"We have amended the Sugar Control Act of 1950 to stop the years-long exploitation of farmers by the sugar mafia. Now, the sugar mills would run on time and the farmer would get the full price of sugarcane on time," he said.

