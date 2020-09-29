SHO suspended, PPP worker held over manhandling ASI

SUKKUR: SSP Larkana Masood Bangash has taken notice of an incident of humiliation of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) by an influential person, and has suspended Station House Officer of the concerned police station, while the alleged criminal was arrested by the police.

Report said ASI Asghar Mugheri of Police Station Waleed in Larkana had arrested PPP’s local leader Zulfiqar Jakhrani with liquor bottles and brought him at the police station, where the accused had tore ASI’s uniform and tortured him in presence of the SHO Abdul Wahab Massan. The ASI later released his video on social media threatening the authorities to go for self-immolation over his humiliation if action was not taken. SSP Larkana had taken notice of the incident and suspended the SHO and arrested PPP’s local leader, while an FIR was also registered against him. The police official said tearing police uniform and torturing on duty officer was a grave crime.