Construction work on school in Risalpur stopped

NOWSHERA: The district education officer is preparing a detailed report to be sent to the secretary Education Department and Nowshera deputy commissioner about halting construction work in Government Higher Secondary School Risalpur for the last several months.

The then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and now Defence Minister Pervez Khattak took notice when he came to know about the non-existence of a government school for the girls students in Risalpur.

He then provided funds of Rs10 million for the construction of a girls school in Risalpur. For this purpose, the boundary wall of the Government Higher Secondary School (Boys), Risalpur, was razed to get a piece of land for the girls school.

Later, the contractor stopped the construction work on the boundary wall, which put the lives of hundreds of students of the Government Higher Secondary School (Boys), Risalpur, at risk. When this news went viral on social media, contractor Javed Khan alleged that officials of the Works and Communication Department, Nowshera, were demanding bribe from him for the release of funds to restart work.

However, C&W Building XEN Shahzad Naseer rejected the contractor’s allegations and said that he was a sub-contractor. He said it was an umbrella scheme for which now funds had been released.

Meanwhile, DEO Sajjad Akhtar visited the Government Higher Secondary School (Boys), Risalpur. He said that he would prepare a comprehensive report about the school construction and would send it to the secretary education and Nowshera DC.