US to resume student visa services from Oct 1

Islamabad:The United States Embassy on Monday announce to resume student visa services from October, 1 here at the embassy and the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi.

"We are proud of the long tradition of student exchanges between Pakistan and the United States," said a press release issued here. "Nearly 8,000 Pakistani students study at universities and colleges across the United States and we look forward to welcoming many more who are interested in the American educational experience.

"Student visas are a top priority for the U. S. Mission in Pakistan. The embassy said that we would make every effort to assist student visa applicants as timely and safely as possible. We spent the last few months putting measures in place to ensure the health and safety of applicants and our employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, it added. Applicants are asked to remember that masks and social distancing will be required. "We will resume processing for other visa categories as soon as we are able.