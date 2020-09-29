Shahbaz Sharif’s arrest draws mixed public reaction

LAHORE:People have shared mixed response over the arrest of PML-N president and leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Some criticised the arrest, terming it ‘selective accountability’, others hailed the move terming it part of the accountability process. It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif was taken into custody by NAB on Monday after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his bail plea in a money laundering case.

A citizen, Tanveer Akhtar, said there had been many mega corruption cases in the country after the incumbent government came to power but the same were not being taken up seriously. He alleged it seemed as policy of political victimisation was being followed.

Another individual, Athar, said the accountability watchdog needed to come hard on all those involved in mega corruption cases otherwise the impression that only ‘selective accountability’ was being followed would strengthen. This would in fact weaken the slogan of accountability, he added.

Irfan, another citizen, seeing Monday’s development right said fair accountability process was vital for the country’s development and progress. He was of the view that by letting corrupt off the hook the country could never be put on the right track. He, however, added that accountability should be for all and no corrupt should be spared.

Kashif was of the view that accountability only of the members from Opposition was strengthening people’s belief that it was a selective in nature and added this should not be the case. He also said looking at the arrest in the backdrop of recent All Parties Conference (APC) narrated a different story.

He said all those who looted public exchequer including those involved in Sugar and other recent scams should be made an example as the same was needed to solve problems of the common man bearing unprecedented inflation in the country.

Report: Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has taken notice of death of former Tehsil Nazim Tahir Asif in Jhelum and police have submitted a preliminary report of the incident.

About 70/80 people tried to block the main road Jalalpur Sharif under the leadership of Tahir Asif. Earlier, a call for protest was made on social media. However, detention orders for Tahir Asif was issued from the Deputy Commissioner Jhelum and he was brought to Jalalpur police station along with 10/15 persons for regular arrest so that he could be transferred to district jail. They were not subject to violence or beatings under detention. However, he was shifted to RHC Hospital Jalalpur Sharif due to ill health, but he died.