CM Usman Buzdar to open Rozgar scheme on Oct 1: minister

Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the chief minister will inaugurate the Punjab Rozgar Scheme on October 1.

Addressing as chief guest at the annual meeting of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association, he said that the scheme will help boost business activities and will also be helpful for starting new business. Soft loan up to one crore rupees will be provided. Punjab government is also providing from 4 to 5 lakh rupees loan for the restoration of cottage industry in various districts of the province. If a ruler has personal interest in any project, this project will fail that is why Quaid-i-Azam Business Park failed during the last tenure and no special economic zone could be set up in the Punjab. PTI government under the leadership of Usman Buzdar has set up Rahimyar Khan, Bhalwal, Vehari, Faisalabad special economic zones and Quaid-i-Azam Business Park near Sheikhupura at Motorway. Punjab is the sole province where four special economic zones are being setup in private sector, the minister said. Aslam Iqbal said special economic zone Bahawalpur has been completed and the PM will inaugurate it soon.