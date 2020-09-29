ASWJ chief deposes against convoy ‘attacker’

Aurangzeb Farooqi, the chief of the proscribed Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat, deposed in an anti-terrorism court on Monday against an under-trial suspect, saying that Johar Hussain was one of the attackers who ambushed his convoy eight years ago.

Six people -- four police guards, a private gunman and the driver of the ASWJ chief, were killed in the attack on Rashid Minhas Road on the December 25 holiday in 2012. He survived the attack.

Farooqi appeared in the court amid tight security. The ATC-VI, at a previous hearing, had issued a non-bailable warrant for his arrest over his repeated absence. The judge had ordered top police officers to produce him in the court.

Hussain is said to be an activist of the proscribed Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan, which has a rivalry with the ASWJ, formerly known as the Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan. Both are banned organisations and allegedly involved in sectarian killings.

Farooqi, who is the only survivor of and eyewitness to the incident, said he could identify Hussain as an attacker. He added that he was going to Nagan Chowrangi from his residence, and as he reached Gulshan Chowrangi, the accused along with his absconding accomplices carried out the attack.

The judge recorded the statement of the ASWJ chief and adjourned the hearing till October 10. So far, the court has heard 10 witnesses in the case. The absconders include Muhammad Ali alias Doctor, Syed Wasim Hasan alias Shahid and Nisar Hussain alias Rehmat, all belonging to the SMP.

‘Electric pole thief’

A West district’s judicial magistrate remanded a man, Babar Ali, in police custody for two days on charges of stealing electric poles. The Pakistan Bazar police submitted in the court that the suspect had stolen at least 56 electric poles and some of them were seized on the information he provided. The investigation officer said that the suspect’s physical remand was required to recover the remaining poles and to arrest his accomplices. The court approved the plea.