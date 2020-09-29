close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
September 29, 2020

Local officials for series against Zimbabwe

Sports

September 29, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will appoint local officials for the men’s team upcoming home series against Zimbabwe in October and November. According to ICC protocols for COVID-19, the host country can appoint the officials.

The ODIs will be played in Multan on October 30, November 1, and 3, and Rawalpindi will host T20Is on November 7, 8, and 10. All the matches will be played behind closed doors.

