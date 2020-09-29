Pakistan to play Boxing Day Test at Bay Oval

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will play the Boxing Day Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on their forthcoming tour to New Zealand.

A highly informed source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told ‘The News’ that Mount Maunganui and Christchurch have been picked as the two venues for the Test series, which will be part of the World Test Championship.

“We have been confirmed by New Zealand that the two Tests will be staged in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch (New Year Test),” the source said. Pakistan will also play three T20 Internationals in Auckland, Hamilton and Napier.

The national team will start its tour on November 23. According to details available with ‘The News’, the players will have to spend the first 14 days in quarantine in New Zealand. “This has become a general practice now, just as we did in England also. The players will spend their quarantine period in Lincoln. All arrangements for the team’s practice sessions will be in place there,” he said.

Following the quarantine period, the entire squad will undergo Covid-19 tests. “They will also be tested on reaching New Zealand,” he said. Pakistan Shaheens will also travel with the national squad for two four-day matches and five 20-over games. “This is to provide experience and exposure to budding players,” the official said. The Pakistan contingent will take a commercial flight to Auckland and from there a chartered flight to Lincoln.