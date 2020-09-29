Aaqib picks Wasim as all-time favourite bowler

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed has picked legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram as his favourite bowler of all time.
“My all-time favourite bowler is Wasim Akram,” Javed said in an interview on youtube. Aaqib also said that England fast bowler James Anderson was the “best fast bowler ever [in history]”.
Anderson recently became the first pace bowler to take 600 Test wickets. “Anderson proved himself the best fast bowler ever [in history] because he’s taken the highest wickets in the list of fast bowlers,” Javed said.
“My all-time favourite batsman is Brian Lara,” he said. Aaqib also picked limited overs captain Babar Azam as his favourite Pakistan batsman right now.