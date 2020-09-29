Rape claims

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: French prosecutors said on Monday that they had opened an investigation against Gerald Marie, former European boss of the Elite Models agency, on allegations of rape, including of a minor. The probe into the ex-husband of supermodel Linda Evangelista follows a complaint from a former BBC journalist and claims of abuse by three ex-models, the Paris prosecutor’s office told AFP.