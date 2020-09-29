280,000 US schoolchildren have had virus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: Almost 280,000 school-aged children were infected with the novel coronavirus between March 1 and September 19, according to detailed data released Monday in a report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The figure accounted for roughly four percent of the total US caseload over this period, with children aged 12-17 approximately twice as likely to be infected as those aged 5-11.