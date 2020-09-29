Huawei exec to accuse US of misleading Canada

Vancouver: Chinese Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou and her lawyers returned to a Canadian court on Monday to press for her release, arguing the US misled Canada about her alleged crimes to secure her detention on foreign soil.

The defense, according to court filings, will say that the crux of the US charges against Meng — that she hid Huawei’s relationship with former subsidiary Skycom in Iran from HSBC bank — is false and lacks context.

“Putting such a misleading and incomplete record before this court disqualifies it from continuing these proceedings,” the documents said. The Chinese telecom giant’s chief financial officer was arrested on a US warrant in December 2018 during a stopover in Vancouver.

She is charged with bank fraud linked to violations of US sanctions against Iran, and has been fighting extradition ever since. The case, meanwhile, has added to severe strain in Sino-US ties and created an unprecedented rift between Canada and China.