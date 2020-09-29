Rising prices

The recent surge in prices of essential commodities including medicines has created so many problems for the people, especially daily wagers. It is hard to find any vegetable at less than Rs80 to Rs100 per kg. Eggs are now being sold at more than a hundred rupees per dozen.

The cost of medicines is alarmingly high. The authorities concerned must ensure that all essential commodities are being sold at fixed and affordable prices.

Shabir Jamali

Nawabshah