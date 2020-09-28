Brazil court bars Flamengo match over virus outbreak

SAO PAULO: A court issued an injunction Saturday suspending an upcoming Brazilian league match after at least 19 players and the coach at top club Flamengo tested positive for coronavirus.

The decision barring Sunday’s away match against Palmeiras in Sao Paulo is the latest twist in a messy Covid-19 saga for Flamengo, the reigning Brazilian league and South American champions.

The Rio de Janeiro club vocally pushed for the resumption of play after football was suspended for the pandemic, only to be hit by a huge outbreak of the virus.

The labor court ruling granted a request from the football club employees’ union for Rio de Janeiro state, which argued that the match would expose club employees to undue health risks.

“It must be emphasized that testing is carried out two to three days before matches. Given the outbreak (at Flamengo), other employees may have been infected after their tests,” Judge Filipe Olmo wrote in the ruling.