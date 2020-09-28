PSF allows Centre, provinces to organise satellite events

ISLAMABAD: The think-tank of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Sunday given a go-ahead to all the four provinces as well as the Centre to organise five satellite events with prize money ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 for each event during the next three months to help national players get into the rhythm before start of the international circuit 2021.

PSF Senior Vice President Air Marshal Aamir Masood told ‘The News’ that the federation has decided to support all the five events to be hosted by provinces and the Centre.

“We have asked all the provincial associations to gear up squash activities by organising satellite events. The federation will sponsor these events to generate game’s activities following months of no squash activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We want our players in the best shape before international activities get into top gear.”

For the purpose, the PSF has already written to the Professional Squash Association (PSA) for the required permission.

“For all these ranking events, we would be requiring formal permission from the PSA, which has already been approached and hopefully we would get the go-ahead anytime. Besides players’ activities and much-needed match practice, all the national players will get ranking points by competing in these events. All our senior and junior players need points to stay in hunt for a better PSA ranking,” he said.

Though the PSF will sponsor one event each, however Punjab and Balochistan are looking for sponsors to organise one extra event.

“Both the associations have intimated us regarding extra event. The events will help top professionals raise level of their game.”

The PSF official added that satellite events would be of $1,000 prize money each. “We are also planning to host a bigger prize money event at the Centre at the end of year.”

Aamir also said the federation was making efforts to hunt the talent through school initiative.

“A talent hunt programme will be initiated in coming days with involvement of the schools. Our aim is to spot talent at the right age and groom it further to bring it to national and international levels. We want to expand the base of squash so that talented youngsters could be spotted at the right age.”