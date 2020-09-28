268 new charge nurses appointed in PINS

LAHORE:Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) adds 268 new charge nurses of Grade 16, bringing the total number of nurses in the institute to 412.

In honour of the newly appointed nurses a ceremony was held where Executive Director, PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that this institute is a state-of-the-art and specialised institute for the treatment of neuro diseases in the region where every patient is highly sensitive.

In addition to the administration, doctors and nurses of the institute have special importance for the treatment and care of patients while nursing staff and paramedics also have to perform their duties with utmost vigilance. Therefore, the newly recruited nurses have to face a special challenge in this regard, Prof Khalid added.

He said that everyone working in PINS has to be ready all the time and this addition of nurses would play a positive role in workforce here. Prof Mahmood claimed that doctors as well as nurses are very important in the medical field which becomes more important for the patients suffering from neuro and accident cases.

MS PINS Dr Ali Razzaq, Nursing Superintendent Razia Shamim and a large number of nurses were present on this occasion. Razia Shamim said, “The common responsibility of all of us is to provide better facilities to the patients and keep the medicines and medical charts updated in time. Special attention must also be paid to providing environment in accordance with the principles of the Institution”.

ED PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the nurses recruited on merit from the Punjab Public Service Commission are fully equipped with professionalism and they are expected to do their best to fulfill their official responsibilities as well. The service of patients will be a great means of gaining the pleasure of Allah along with the performance of government duties and all people associated with the medical field will earn their world as well as the hereafter.