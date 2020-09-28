Man commits suicide after killing wife

LAHORE: A man committed suicide after shooting his wife to death here on Sunday. The infuriated man identified as Kafeel Babar, 30, killed his wife Shakeela, 20, in the limits of Gulshan-e-Ravi police and later ended his life by shooting himself in the head in the jurisdiction of Samanabad police. The police have been informed that the man had an exchange of hot words with his wife before committing the crime.

Body found: A 50-year-old man was found dead in Sodiwal area here on Sunday. Police shifted the body yet to be identified to morgue.