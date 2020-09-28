PTI leader gets bail in female postmaster ‘torture’ case

SAHIWAL: A magistrate’s court Sunday released on bail a local leader of the ruling PTI, Naveed Aslam, following allegations against him of torturing a female postmaster.

The postmaster, Sofia Qasim, had accused Aslam of torturing her on September 24. Qasim claimed that Aslam had "slapped her" while on a visit to the postmaster’s office and "the staff had to intervene to save her and push him out of the office".

Protests against the PTI member’s highhandedness had broken out, with staff members refusing to work. The police had shown up and arrested him after filing a case, reports Geo News. The postmaster said the police had not include appropriate clauses of penal code, which strengthened Aslam's case and allowed him to obtain bail.

Meanwhile, Aslam denied having subjected the female postmaster to torture. He said he was a contractor for postal services and had come to inquire about payments. "Not only did the female postmaster refuse to provide me with any details, she badmouthed the party," Aslam said. He also denied the allegation that he was armed at the time of the incident.