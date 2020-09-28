Arms recovered, trucker arrested

LANDIKOTAL: Weapons were recovered from a truck loaded with cement and its driver arrested, official sources said on Sunday.

The sources said that during routine checking, the personnel of the Frontier Corps recovered weapons from the truck (LOG 579) at zero point in Torkham town and arrested the driver. The weapons included 31 foreign-made pistols and 30 magazines. The pistols were concealed under the cement bags being smuggled to Afghanistan.

The driver of the truck identified as Nasrarullah was arrested and a case registered against him. He was sent to Khyber Rifles Headquarters for further investigation. It may be added that the truck had crossed six checkpoints of the police and Frontier Corps on Peshawar-Torkham Highway from Peshawar to Torkham and had reached the zero point.