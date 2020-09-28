Monal restaurant, Gloria Jeans: MCI, CDA asked to explain lease conditions for Margalla Hills land

Islamabad: National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change directed that MCI and CDA explain the grounds and conditions on which the area of land at Margla Hills was given on lease to Monal Restaurant and Gloria Jeans.

On the briefing of Sindh departmental representative about the Solid Waste Management, the Committee showed its concerns that the waste is being dumped near the populated areas. MNAs/Members Tahir Sadiq, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Andleeb Abbas, Dr. Seemi Bokhari, Aliya Hamza Malik, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Tahira Aurangzab, Shaista Pervaiz, Romina Khursheed Alam, Zulfiqar Bachani, Shahida Rehmani, Afreen Khan and Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change besides the senior officers from the Ministry with their staff attended meeting.

Further, the concerned department did not bother to apprise the Committee about the Solid Waste Management programme in Sindh. Further, the Committee showed its displeasure for non-attendance of the meeting by representative from Solid Waste Management Program, Baluchistan.

The representative from Punjab Irrigation Department told the Committee that Rawal Dam was build in 1962 and had completed its life on 2012. However, only 35% silt has deposited in the dam; so, the Dam’s life has been extended further from 40 to 45 years.

Then, the representative from Ministry of Climate Change briefed the Committee about Billion Trees Tasunami ongoing programme and the Committee appreciated the work of Billion Tree Tasunami programme. The Departmental representative from Ministry of Petroleum gave briefing on the graduation and shifting of fuel specification Euro-V technology. The Committee has not been satisfied with the said briefing and directed to re-brief the Committee in its next meeting in detail.