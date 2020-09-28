Punjab CM inaugurates Tourism Punjab App

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has inaugurated Tourism Punjab App and DTS system App on World Tourism Day.

Usman Buzdar said that complete information about 511 tourist spots was being provided through Punjab Tourism App. He said that citizens could get online information and services related to tourism through the app.

This app is also helpful for providing the route of the tourist destination. Citizens can get benefit from the facilities being provided by Tourism Development Corporation Punjab online. TDCP hotels can also be booked online.

Citizens can download this app from Google Play Store. DTS system app has introduced for the tour operators. Tourist operators now can get online registration. The tourist operators’ affairs have been automated.

The chief minister directed to provide e-payment facility. He said that ease was being provided to the people in every field of life by using latest technology. A comprehensive policy has been formulated for the promotion of tourism in the province. Punjab will be turned into the centre of tourism under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as Punjab has a great potential in this regard.

Promotion of tourism will generate new employment opportunities. The government will take all possible steps to promote tourism in the province. Later, a meeting was held under the chair of the chief minister to review the steps taken for the promotion of tourism.

The meeting was briefed about the salient features of Punjab Tourism App. Adviser to the chief minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood, chief secretary, Punjab Information Technology Board chairman, Principal Secretary to the chief minister, TDCP Managing Director and officials concerned attended the meeting.