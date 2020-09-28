Macron spurns Lebanese leaders

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday accused Lebanon’s leaders of “collective betrayal” over their failure to form a government in the wake of the giant blast at the Beirut port in August. At a rare news conference devoted to Lebanon, Macron launched an extraordinary diatribe against Lebanese political elite who he said had looked to their own selfish interests rather than those of their country.