Law, drill instructors demand relief in training

PESHAWAR: The law and drill instructors nominated for various training centres in recently merged districts have demanded to include the toppers of other batches for the next session of training Levies and Khassadars.

In a letter to the inspector general of police and copied to the DIG Training, DIG Headquarters and others concerned, the law instructors said they have already spent their mandatory period as instructors in the training schools.

The instructors stated that now those who had topped different courses in the last few years at the Police Training Centre in Hangu have been assigned the duty to train Levies and Khassadars in remote stations. The letter said they have already reported to various stations, leaving their families alone back home. “There are over 2600 law and drill instructors who topped various courses in PTC since 1990 who should be assigned for the next training sessions, relieving the first batch after three months so that they can report back to their stations and look after their families,” said the instructors.

It is to be mentioned here that these instructors previously serving in different regions, traffic and other wings had reported to their stations of training last week. A few of these officials were reluctant to leave their charge as station house officers and other positions in their regions after which the Central Police Office directed them to report immediately or else action would be taken against them.