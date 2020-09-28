Govt acting on IMF diktats, alleges QWP leader

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had compounded the miseries of the people by following the diktats of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a public gathering in Tangi tehsil here, he said that the people were already exposed to untold problems, including backbreaking inflation and unemployment.

On the occasion, scores of workers from the Awami National Party, including Dost Mohammad, Malik Jahanzeb, Malik Mohammad Iqbal, Hayat Khan, Sadat Khan and others announced joining the QWP. The new entrants to the party reposed confidence in the QWP leadership and vowed to work for strengthening the party at the grassroots. Sikandar Sherpao said that the government had mortgaged the country’s sovereignty with the IMF, which was dictating the rulers to raise the gas and power tariff and end the subsidy on the food items through the Utility Stores.

The inflation had dented the purchasing power of the people and they could not arrange a two-time meal for their children, he said, adding,. “There is a marked difference in the words and deeds of the rulers, who have been unable to deliver on the pledges made with the people.”

The QWP leader said that though the government heavily borrowed from the international financial institutions, it could not revive the economy. “The people have become disenchanted with the government,” he remarked, saying that the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power.