­PM Imran Khan visits Bajaur today

KHAR: All arrangements have been finalised for the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Bajaur tribal district today (Monday).

The prime minister will inaugurate the highway from Mamadgat to Munda during his short visit to Bajaur.

Security has been alerted on all exit and entry routes to the Bajaur tribal district ahead of the prime minister’s visit. This is the second visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Bajaur since he became premier in 2018.