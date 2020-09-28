tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Balnigwar is a small town in Balochistan which lacks quality education. There is only one high school in the area, which also lacks basic facilities. As a result, students move from their hometown to other cities for education.
The Balochistan government should provide education facilities to the people.
Imran Sattar Jathvi
Balnigwar