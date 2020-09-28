close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
September 28, 2020

For education

Newspost

 
September 28, 2020

Balnigwar is a small town in Balochistan which lacks quality education. There is only one high school in the area, which also lacks basic facilities. As a result, students move from their hometown to other cities for education.

The Balochistan government should provide education facilities to the people.

Imran Sattar Jathvi

Balnigwar

