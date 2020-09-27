Survivor of Karachi plane crash trusts PIA with his life again

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: A survivor of the PIA plane that crashed in Karachi earlier this year entrusted his life with the national air carrier again on Saturday by taking his first flight from Karachi to Lahore since the crash. The national air carrier took to twitter to share the news and thanked the survivor, President and CEO Bank of Punjab Zafar Masud, for "trusting and supporting" PIA again despite the tragic incident. "With your trust and confidence, we commit to achieve the hallmark of excellence with our hardwork and professionalism, and with your continuous support and patronage," tweeted PIA with a picture of Masud being welcomed by the airlines CEO Arshad Malik. On Friday, Masud announced on Twitter that he was "looking forward to flying again" with PIA for the first time after the air crash. "We must support it [PIA] and work towards it’s revival and improvement. I wish to support it all out for it’s restructuring," said Masud in a series of tweets. The Bank of Punjab CEO hoped that the country will see PIA regain it's former glory. Masud said it was "important for faith and confidence of people in our own asset" that he travel again on PIA. He also said that the flight was important for him as he needed to overcome the fear of travel on the same airline in which he had suffered "the accident". "One can’t live with such apprehensions. Infinitely grateful for all the support and love in these past months. Very sincere prayers for the departed souls in this fateful incident," he added. Masud was one of the only two survivors of the PIA's ill-fated LahoreKarachi flight which crashed in Model Colony in May of this year and led to the deaths of 97 people, as well injury to multiple others. The plane had crashed into a narrow residential street in Karachi on May 23, damaging several houses in a densely-populated area in the vicinity of the airport. Also read: PIA plane crash: Survivor recalls horrific tragedy that claimed 97 lives The airliner was about to land at the Jinnah International Airport when the pilot lost control of the airliner. Later, briefing the parliament about the incident, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the pilots were not focused on their duty and discussing the coronavirus pandemic during the flight. The investigation report also held the air traffic controller responsible for the incident. The PK-8303 tragedy has become the third most-catastrophic aviation disaster in the country's history.