KARACHI: Reacting to the federal government’s accusations of holding the Sindh government responsible for the gas outages in Karachi, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ruled out provincial government’s responsibility for the recent gas and power outages in Karachi, saying the federal government controlled the gas companies.

The Karachi is once again suffering from crippling power shortages causing as much as 12 hour outages in many parts of the city owing to extremely low gas production at SSGC fields causing a shortfall of as much as 960-970 mmcfd.

This he said while talking to media persons after inaugurating Manora Beach Road on Saturday.

The chief minister said he was surprised to know that the federal government was now holding his government responsible for power and gas outages in Karachi.

“The federal government is controlling power and gas- generating and distributing companies, and they are responsible to provide uninterrupted power and gas supplies,” he said and added that just to hide their inefficiency, the federal government was blaming the provincial government, which was quite surprising for him.

About the newly unveiled Rs1.1 trillion Karachi development package, Shah said most of the projects are ongoing and are funded by the provincial government and his government is committed to developing the infrastructure, drainage, and the sewerage and mass transit systems of the city on a priority basis.