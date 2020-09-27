Snatched car used in SHO’s killing in Karachi

KARACHI: As investigations continued into the Khalid Bin Waleed Road robbery that eventually resulted in the martyrdom of Gulistan-e-Jauhar Additional SHO Rahim Khan in an encounter, it emerged on Saturday that the get away car being used by the criminals was snatched at gunpoint a day earlier. The criminals later changed its number plate overnight. Though the police claimed to have injured all the four suspects in the car, investigators failed to trace and arrest them despite the passage of 24 hours.

The white Toyota Corolla was snatched at gunpoint in Block 14 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar on September 24 at around 8am when the car owner, Junaid, who is a banker, had left his home for work. “The three armed men also kidnapped me in my car, left me near Safoora Chowrangi and sped away,” Junaid told the investigators. “The suspects were clad in Shalwar Kameez and forced me to keep my head down.”

He further said: “They initially asked me if a tracker was installed in the car and dropped me when I said there was none.” Junaid immediately informed the police and got an FIR (No. 691/2020) registered at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar Police Station the same day.

Meanwhile, Gulistan-e-Jauhar SHO Enayat Marwat claims an interprovincial gang of dacoits has been identified as responsible for the crime. He said “we are very close to the gang,” said Marwat. “They are dacoits from an interprovincial gang.”