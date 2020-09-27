IIU president, Egyptian envoy discuss collaboration

Islamabad: International Islamic University (IIU) President Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi and Ambassador of Egypt Dr Tarek Dahroug agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of education.

The meeting between the IIU president and the Egyptian ambassador was held here on the Faisal Masjid Campus of the university.

On the occasion, the ambassador congratulated Dr. Hathal on assuming duties as university President.

He promised full support to the IIU and said the university should expand its joint ventures with Egyptian universities.

While appreciating the role of the IIU, he said it was one of the vital educational institutions of Muslim world that nurtures young minds in the light of Islamic teachings.

On the occasion, Dr. Hathal said the university would be eager to hold joint ventures with universities of Egypt to address the contemporary challenges of the hour.

He said the IIU would keep playing its role in dissemination of Islam’s message of peace.

The IIU president lauded the services of teachers of Egypt at the IIU and thanked Egyptian government for continuous cooperation with the university.

Dr. Hathal also briefed the ambassador on IIUI vision, achievements and future goals. He said the university strives to build bridges between the traditional knowledge and the latest technologies paying equal attention to the Islamic heritage and teachings.