Jansher wants special athletes to be encouraged

LAHORE: Former world squash champion Jansher Khan has said that special and disabled players are part of society and it is the duty of everyone to encourage them.

Talking to media at the inaugural ceremony of the Disabled Games that started in Islamabad on Saturday, he said that it is important to hold sports competitions for special and disabled players. “These competitions give a lot of encouragement to special and disabled players,” said Jansher, who ruled the world for ten years.

“Our special and disabled players have immense talent and they have won many international medals. The government will have to take concrete steps to utilise this talent and at the same time the sponsors will have to encourage them,” he added.

More than 700 male and female athletes are participating in 44 different disciplines, including cricket, badminton, table tennis, tug-of-war, athletics, wheelchair racing, discus throw, wheelchair cricket, standing cricket, javelin throw, shot putt powerlifting, bodybuilding, archery, woodball, and wheelchair basketball.