Superb Saim Shazli grabs lead in President SGA Cup

KARACHI: The big-hitting Saim Shazli took a four-stroke lead in the second round of the 10th President Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Cup golf tournament here on Saturday.

Saim was at his best during what was quite a windy day as he made four birdies on his way to a superb par round of 72. In the process he catapulted himself to the top position on the leader-board ahead of opening day’s leader Omar Khalid. He is now leading the pack with a two-day aggregate of 149 (+5).

The 16-year-old Omar, who carded 75 on the opening day, struggled in the second round with two double bogies on holes 4 and 13. However, he made three birdies on holes 3, 7 and 12 to make a bit of a recovery finishing the round with 78. That gives him an aggregate of 153 and a second place behind Saim.

In third place is former national champion Muhammad Ali Hai, who also carded 78 to finish with an aggregate of 154. Ali, who is also a former Bangladesh national champion, is making a comeback to competitive golf.

In fourth place is Hamza Ghani (156) followed by M.A Mannan (157), Hamza Zahid Khan (157), Waqas Burki (158), Ehtisham Qadir (159), Arsalan Shikoh (159) and Junaid Irfan (160).

Ehtisham, a lawyer by profession, is leading in the net category with a two-day aggregate of 139 (-5).

Meanwhile, the two-day senior contest teed off on Saturday with Shahid Azim Khan firing a splendid round of 75. He has taken a three-shot lead over Col Zahid Iqbal (78). In third place is Omar Bangash (79) while Azhar Abbas (81) completes Sunday’s leader flight in the seniors’ category. The quartet is followed by Col Mansoor Akram (82), Qazi Amir Hussain (83), Azhar Hameed (83), Asad I.A Khan (84) and S Navaid Ali (85).

In the ladies category, Aania Farooq shot 78 in the second round to win the gross title with an aggregate of 159. Humera Khalid won in the net category. Tabassum Sharif was runner-up (gross) while Nida Huq finished second in the net category.

In veterans’ category, Yaqoob Ahmed shot 39 in the second and final round on Saturday to win the gross title. Col Shahid Mehboob finished as the runner-up. Group Captain Aftab A Khan won in the net category while Vice Admiral Shamoon A Khan was the runner-up.

The three-day championship will conclude on Sunday (today).