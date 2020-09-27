Franchises blame PCB for ongoing PSL tussle

KARACHI: The six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have defended their decision to take legal action against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the financial model of the T20 league.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday on behalf of all six PSL franchises, it was stressed that the PCB’s indifferent attitude forced them to seek legal action.

“While the franchisees have been dedicated towards realizing the vision and goal of the promotion and development of the sport of cricket and at the same time building a positive image of Pakistan, unfortunately, we have serious reservations with the existing financial arrangement and model of PSL.

“PCB has demonstrated an unwillingness to discuss, deliberate or revise the arrangement in a serious manner forcing the hand of the franchisees time and again. Since the inception of the league, the franchisees have collectively suffered losses in billions of rupees while the PCB has made billions.

“In light of the losses suffered by us over the past five seasons and PCB’s constant unwillingness to consider our grievances seriously, all six franchisees have been constrained to approach the Honorable Lahore High Court against PCB. We would like to reiterate at this juncture our firm commitment to the sport and clarify that PSL franchisees have always tried to solve their disputes with PCB amicably and without the interference of a third party.

“However, PCB’s disinclination in addressing our grievances has left us with no other alternative but to have the matter decided by the Honourable Court. “Therefore, a writ petition was filed against PCB which was fixed yesterday before Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi of the Lahore High Court. The petitioners had contended in the Writ Petition that the existing model of PSL both in administrative and contractual sense is contradicting the objects and purpose of promoting cricket in Pakistan which is a statutory mandate of PCB under The Sports (Development & Control) Ordinance 1962. Out of respect for the proceedings before the Honourable Lahore High Court, we shall not be commenting on the same till such time that the matter is pending.