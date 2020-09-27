tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Single-use plastic bags are used in all kinds of packaging. These bags are thrown away carefully. Plastic pollution poses a big threat to the environment.
We often talk about how our environment is polluted, but we don’t pay attention to our habits that contribute towards this pollution. For a healthier environment, we should be careful when we’re throwing away our trash.
Nadia M Sharif
Turbat