Article 19 of the constitution says, “Every citizen shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression, and there shall be freedom of the press, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of the glory of Islam or the integrity, security or defence of Pakistan or any part thereof friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court, [commission of] or incitement to an offence”.

Parliamentarians are requested to amend the above article by removing the portion that says “every citizen shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression” to bring it in line with reality.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad