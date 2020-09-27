Ehsaas scholarship given to 4,140 IUB students

BAHAWALPUR: Some 4,140 students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have received Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Scholarships worth Rs 190 million.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at Abbasia Campus participated by scholarship recipients, parents, faculty members and representatives of civil society. Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob along with notables Malik Habib Ullah Bhutta and Syed Tabish Alwari disbursed scholarships among the students. On the occasion, the VC said thousands of students from across the country have benefited from this scheme and the IUB is one of the leading universities availing this scholarships scheme. He said the nations were competing globally in the socio-economic sector and their progress and uplift would be determined by their performance in the higher education sector. He said due to recent developments in the university, the IUB has become the first choice of the students who would avail excellence in education through this higher education institution.

Teenager boy molested: Two accused molested a teenager boy sexually. Accused Salman and Naeem molested a boy of village Musaffer Khana and made his video. According to district police spokesman SI Jam Muhammad Sajid, the case has been registered and one culprit has been arrested.

Two held: Police on Saturday arrested two drug pushers and recovered 200kg charas and opium from them. The police checked a car near Uch Sharif and arrested Akram and Ahmed Yar and recovered narcotics from them. The accused told that they were taking the narcotics to South Punjab from Quetta.