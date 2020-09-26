178 Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours

LAHORE: As many as 178 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus were reported from across Punjab during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 98,864 in the province.

According to the daily situation report of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 11,067 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours in the province. During this period, 18 Covid-19 patients recovered and with this the cumulative number of recovered cases reached 95,197 in the province. So far the toll of fatalities stands at 2,229 in Punjab.