People want classes initiated at girls’ school in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: The future of hundreds of female students at Kambat in Samarbagh subdivision of Lower Dir district is at stake as the lone high school for girls is yet to be functional since it was constructed three years ago.

Talking to this scribe via phone from Kambat, Saleem Khan, Muhammad Shah Said, Lal Muhammad, Anwaar Uddin, Inayatullah and others said that all positions for the school staff had already been sanctioned but despite a lapse of three years, the school is yet to start classes for hundreds of girl students hailing from the area and waiting at homes to get admission in the school.

They said the girls’ high school at Samarbagh had refused admitting girl students from Kambat due to lack of capacity in the school. “We contacted the elected representatives of the area time and again, but they have kept their quiet on the issue", they said.

The locals demanded minister for education, elected representatives from the area, and director Elementary and Secondary Education Department to take notice of the matter and save the future of hundreds of female students waiting for admissions.