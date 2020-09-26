close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 26, 2020

3 criminals arrested

Islamabad

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested three members of a criminal gang and recovered six snatched mobile phones and weapons from them, a police spokesman Friday said.

According to details, a team headed by SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal arrested three members of a criminal gang identified as Momin Khan, Dilber Khan and Saddam.

Police team also recovered six snatched mobile phones and weapons used in various criminal incidents. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting citizens at gun point in various areas of IJP Road and Industrial-Area police station.

