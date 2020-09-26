Bakery sealed over unhealthy products

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided an unhealthy bakery products manufacturing unit and sealed it here Friday.

Officials said presence of expired bakery products, including 20 trays of fungus-laden baker's box, eight packets of cake, bread and stale sweets, were found at Zahid Bakery located at Bund Road. Expired bakery products were being sold in conjunction with freshly prepared products. The unit was sealed due to poor storage, infestation of lizards, cockroaches, lack of raw material record and location of washroom in the production area. Use of rusty utensils and poor sanitation arrangements were also found.

There is no place in Punjab for those who sell expired and spoiled food items, said DG Food Authority The public is requested to read the label while buying food items from any food point, he said and added that the buyers should report to PFA against the food point selling expired food products.