Two ‘MQM-L hitmen who killed cops, education officers’ arrested

The Counter-Terrorism Department on Friday claimed to have arrested two suspects belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L).

According to CTD Investigations in-charge Chaudhry Safdar, the two -- Munawar and Wasim alias Commander -- have admitted to their involvement in more than 18 murders. He alleged that the suspects were habitual criminals and had been arrested five times in the past but released on bail. He added that the MQM-London men had admitted that they killed people on the directives of the party’s in-charge for the Pak Colony Sector, Sarwar alias Dilawar.

The officer further said the two had been involved in criminal activities from 1995 to 2012, and the victims they killed included three policemen, two deputy directors for education and rival political workers. They were alleged to be involved in a number of burglaries in Karachi. Cases have been registered and an investigation is underway.