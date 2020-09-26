Pakistan likely to tour SA in March

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket chiefs are likely to send their national side to tour South Africa in March 2021 to play the already postponed three-match One-Day series in connection with World Cup 2023 qualification.

The series that was scheduled for October-November this year was postponed due to Cricket South Africa’s reluctance to hold any cricket amid Covid-19 pandemic.

“Cricket activities in South Africa will only start in November this year, however Cricket South Africa (CSA) has expressed its inability to host the series immediately. At the same time, the CSA is desperate to host Pakistan at the earliest but now the PCB has to decide on team’s tour to South Africa. We have domestic and international commitments in the coming months so we are weighing different available options,” a PCB official said.

He added that it would be too difficult for Pakistan to tour South Africa until late March 2021. “Pakistan can play the series on the way to Zimbabwe. This is the only window available with us for the postponed series against South Africa,” the official said.

‘The News’ has learnt that the CSA has been informed about the PCB’s willingness to play the series in March 2021 and now it is up to the CSA to make the next move.

Meanwhile, South Africa are scheduled to tour Pakistan in January 2021 to play two Test and three T20 matches.

“The South Africa tour to Pakistan is part of the FTP that will conclude until 2023. So far there has been no change in the schedule as South Africa will be touring Pakistan in January 2021,” the official said.