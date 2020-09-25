close
Fri Sep 25, 2020
NR
News Report
September 25, 2020

Pakistan willing to host Saarc moot: FO

National

September 25, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Thursday said Pakistan in a spirit of regional cooperation had reiterated its willingness to host the long-pending Saarc Summit in Islamabad.

“Pakistan expressed hope that the artificial obstacles created in the summit’s way would be removed and the Saarc would be enabled to play its role as an effective instrument of regional cooperation, spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement in response to media queries.

“A few member states said the Saarc summit would be possible once the COVID-19 situation stabilizes - a position Pakistan shared,” he added.

The spokesperson said, “Twisting facts and misleading the world community is a sad hallmark of Indian propaganda machine. India’s twisted description of today’s meeting through sources is no exception.”

