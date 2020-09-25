Woman, widow raped in TT Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman and a widow were raped in separate incidents here.

According to an FIR registered by Gojra City police on the orders of the additional district and sessions judge, complainant Arshad Ali of Wazir Park said that his sister’s husband accused Abdul Rauf once came to his home. Seeing Arshad’s wife alone, the accused raped her and also filmed the incident. Later, his wife told him that the accused was blackmailing her.

He added that he went to the police station, but the police allegedly refused to register a case.

To it, he filed a petition in the court for registration of a case. Meanwhile, a widow was raped at Chak 353/JB. According to an FIR registered by Gojra Saddar police, widow Shumaila was alone at her home when accused Amer Masih forced his entry into her house and raped her. The police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.

SEVEN BOOKED: An alleged fake faith healer and his six followers were booked by Pirmahal police on Thursday under Section 16 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960 and Section 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code for destroying peaceful atmosphere by wearing female clothes and dancing on drum beats for the so-called healing the diseases of people.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Pirmahal police station Sub-Inspector Shamshad Ali.

When the police raided Siddiqabad, fake Pir Akbar Bhoora of Chak 674/15 GB and his six followers managed to escape. The police are conducting raids to arrest them.

Two boys assaulted : Two boys were assaulted in separate incidents here. In the first incident, complainant Muhammad Iqbal of Chak 720/GB stated in his FIR that his nephew Zeeshan, 16, was studying in a private school. He said that accused Sajjad overpowered and assaulted him some seven months ago. Later, he repeatedly committed the crime by blackmailing the victim. He added that Zeeshan started weeping when he received a call on a mobile phone on Wednesday. When he inquired, the victim told him that accused Sajjad was calling him to a graveyard. The police got the medical examination of the student conducted from a hospital and the doctors confirmed that he had been repeatedly assaulted. Pirmahal police have registered a case against under Section of 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code. In the second incident, a prayer leader allegedly raped a 16-year-old boy at Chak 434/JB.

An FIR registered under Section 377 of PPC by Gojra Saddar police said that complainant Falak Sher’s son Muhammad Usman was allegedly assaulted by Moulvi M Atif. The victim’s medical examination confirmed the assault.