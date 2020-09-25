GDA MPA Shahryar Khan Mahar gets protective bail

SUKKUR: GDA MPA Shahryar Khan Mahar secured protective bail from Sindh High Court in a murder case. A murder FIR was registered against 14 people, including GDA MPA Sharyar Khan Mahar, Ayaz Mahar, Wahid Bakhash, Guul Muhammad Mahar and others, on the directives of the District and Sessions Judge, Shikarpur.

In late August during a clash, Lal Dino Jaghirani was killed in Lakhi Ghulam Shah. The clash was the fallout of a simmering dispute over land between Khadim Jaghirani and GDA MPA Shahryar Khan Mahar. After the usual refusal of the police to register an FIR, Jaghirani’s parents approached the District and Sessions Judge Shikarpur for getting the murder FIR registered against Shahryar Khan Mahar and others. On Thursday, GDA MPA Shayryar Khan Mahar secured protective bail from Sindh High Court, Karachi.